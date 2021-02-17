Four killed in fatal crash west of Wagner

WAGNER, S.D. (KELO) — Four people were killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Wagner on Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred two miles west of Wagner at the intersection of South Dakota Highways 46 and 50. Officials say a 2003 Chrysler Sebring driven by a 31-year-old woman failed to stop at the intersection, colliding with a 2008 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 64-year-old woman.

The Chrysler went into the ditch and started on fire. The four people in the vehicle had to be extricated by emergency services. The driver, along with two passengers, a 28-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, were taken to a Wagner hospital where they were pronounced dead. A third passenger, a 27-year-old man, suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The driver of the Jeep was declared dead at the scene.

Officials say none of the people involved were wearing seatbelts. The crash is being investigated, and the names of those involved have not yet been released.