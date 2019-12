SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two rifles, a handgun and a shotgun were stolen from a parked pickup truck Friday night in Sioux Falls.

The truck was parked near 51st Street and Racket Drive. Police say someone used a chunk of asphalt to break into the locked truck and take the guns.

A wallet was also taken, but parts of the wallet were recovered.

Police remind people not to keep guns stored in vehicles.