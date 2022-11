TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Four fire departments were kept busy with an overnight fire in Tea.

Our KELOLAND News crew was on the scene of the fire.

According to the Lincoln County Emergency Management, the fire started in the attic of a home.

The cause is unknown at this time. The family inside was able to get out safely.

Crews from Sioux Falls, Tea, Harrisburg, and Lennox were on scene.