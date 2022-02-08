SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Troopers with the South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to four deadly crashes between Thursday and Sunday. Each of them involved either alcohol or a driver not wearing their seatbelt.

“It’s not typical for us to have a fatality crash one day after the other, after another,” Capt. Robert Whisler, District 2 Commander with the South Dakota Highway Patrol, said.

Three of those crashes were in southeastern South Dakota and one was in Jones County out west. In each crash either the driver wasn’t buckled up or the use of a seatbelt is still under investigation.

“The crashes that we’ve experienced in the last few days have typically been a vehicle leaving the road and, a few of them, they’re leaving the road and striking something or they’re leaving the road, getting into a skid and rolling,” Whisler said. “With no seatbelt use, the drivers are getting ejected and they’re not surviving their injuries.”

Alcohol also played a factor in some of the crashes.

“Driving impaired, obviously, is never a good idea,” Whisler said. “Your motor skills are diminished, your decision-making is impaired.”

Captain Whisler wants to remind drivers to buckle up, stay sober and drive defensively so you’re prepared for any obstacle you might encounter on the road.

“There’s still the possibility of another motorist causing you to have to make a maneuver or we still have wildlife out there that can come out onto the roadway whenever it chooses to,” Whisler said.

Whisler says roll-over crashes are very common in South Dakota and having your seatbelt on during those could save your life.