PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Four first-time deer hunters will have the opportunity to participate in a managed youth deer hunt and camp on Sept. 16-18 at Brown’s Lodge and Hunting Ranch in Gettysburg, S.D.

Missouri River Corridor Youth Hunt is hosting the hunt in coordination with Game, Fish & Parks (GFP). The event will be free of charge for four young hunters between the ages of 10 and 15, who must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Participants will learn how to select the best ammunition and firearm for deer hunting, improve shooting and firearm safety, sight in a firearm, field dress and properly care for meat.

Youth hunters will be provided three meals, snacks, lodging, deer licenses, guns, ammunition, safety equipment, transportation to and from hunting, binoculars and assistance with field processing.

Each hunter will be paired with a knowledgeable and experienced guide.

Participation is limited to four hunters. Applicants will be selected based on application responses. Successful applicants are required to attend a pre-hunt orientation meeting on the morning of Sept. 16. Hunting will take place on Gettysburg-area land on Sept. 17-18.

For more information and to apply, contact Kendyll DeRouchey at 605-730-1568 or MRCYouthHunt@outlook.com.

Application deadline is Aug. 1.