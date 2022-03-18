SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four cars were stolen in Sioux Falls on Thursday.

While that sounds like a lot, police say it really isn’t. Some people leave keys hidden in unlocked vehicles, but officer Sam Clemens says thieves know exactly where to look.

“Sometimes they’re in the ignition, sometimes they’re in the cup holder, they might be in the center console, under the floor mat, it doesn’t matter. People are leaving keys in the cars and then they end up getting stolen,” said Clemens.

Clemens says that if you regularly leave keys in an unlocked car in Sioux Falls, it’s not a matter of “if” it gets stolen, but “when” it gets stolen.