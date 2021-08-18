‘Four Best Days of Summer’ return

PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — It’s called the “Four Best Days of Summer,” and there’s still time to enjoy it.

The Turner County Fair, billed as the state’s oldest running fair, continues through Thursday.

The Turner County Fair is back in business after being cancelled because of the pandemic last year.

That means you find the kernels popping at Kahl’s Kettle Korn once again.

Co-owner Bonnie Kahl says she she understands why it was called off last year, but it’s good to be back.

“It’s just like a reunion every time because of all the friends we have here and grew up with in 4H. It’s family,” Kahl’s Kettle Korn co-owner Bonnie Kahl said.

While 4-H events did go on last year, they were under COVID-19 restrictions. Parker Lessman has been showing animals here for seven years.

“It’s nice that everyone can come and see the animals and just have fun. It was a little different last year,” 4-H member Parker Lessman said.

Fair board member Karen Larsen says, based on what’s she seen on the fairgrounds, attendance seems normal this year, if not up, a sight she missed last year.

“It’s my favorite week of the year. I love being here. It’s my fair family, just the atmosphere. I enjoy every minute of it,” Turner County Fair board member Karen Larsen said.

“It’s the best four days of summer,” Kahl said.

Parking and admission are free at the Turner County Fair.

Click here for a list of events.