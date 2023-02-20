ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about recent assaults against law enforcement in Northeastern South Dakota.

The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says the first happened late last month in Sisseton. A Sisseton police officer was try to arrest Angelo White when he headbutted the officer multiple times, causing injuries to the officer.

White is facing a list of charges, including threatening a law enforcement officer and simple assault. He was also out on bond for two other cases of assaulting law enforcement.

The next incident happened on February 5th east of Sisseton. A Roberts County Deputy and Sisseton-Wahpeton Tribal Police Officer came in contact with Rodney Derby, who was walking along SD-10.

He had warrants for his arrest and was listed as a parole absconder. During the arrest, he punched the deputy in the face. Derby is charged with Simple assault against a law enforcement officer, ingestion of a controlled substance, among others.

The third incident happened on February 9th at a store in Sisseton. A Roberts County Deputy saw Latrell Finley, and was aware that he had warrants for his arrest and was listed as a parole absconder.

As the deputy was trying to arrest Finley, he tried to hit the deputy and ran away. The deputy caught and arrested him a short time later. Finley is facing several drug charges along with obstruction, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and simple assault against a law enforcement officer.

And finally, a Sisseton Police Officer was trying to arrest Thomas St. John for domestic assault on Thursday. During the interaction, St. John kicked the officer. He is charged with Simple Assault and Simple Assault against a law enforcement officer.