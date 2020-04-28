Four arrests in connection with stolen guns and drugs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four people are facing a long list of charges Tuesday night, including possession of stolen guns.

Authorities say one of the suspects is also a parole absconder.

This investigation took many twists and turns, but it ended in one place with four suspects behind bars.

The investigation into stolen guns started at a hotel Monday afternoon.

Police received information from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office that they were looking for 20-year-old Kohl Hammer of Canton, who is wanted on a parole violation.

“Figured out the suspect was staying in a hotel in the southwest part of Sioux Falls they went there and ended up seeing him pass a backpack to a different car and that car had three people in it, and that car drove away,” Sioux Falls Police information officer Sam Clemens said.

Police followed that car into this apartment complex and confronted the three people inside.

“Turns out that driver had a couple of guns on him, one of them was stolen, one of the passengers had on him that gun was stolen out of Lincoln County; all three of those guys had a small amount of meth on them,” Clemens said.

25-year-old Zachary Kooyman, 23-year-old Tyson Garnmester, and 28-year-old Judah Wainscoat were all arrested on various charges.

Police say the arrests demonstrates the cooperation between law enforcement agencies and how well they can work together.

“Getting a stolen gun off the street is a big deal we’ve seen a lot of instances where stolen guns are used to commit other crimes and this is a case where sharing that information to find the people and arrest the people and more importantly get that stolen gun off the street,” Clemens said.

Kohl Hammer is charged possession of paraphernalia and parole absconder.

Zachary Kooyman faces possession of a stolen firearm, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Tyson Garnmester is charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Judah Wainscoat faces possession of a stolen firearm, controlled substance and paraphernalia.