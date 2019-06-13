Four arrested in drug bust on Pine Ridge Reservation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) -- Three men and one woman were arrested after a traffic stop turned into a large drug bust on Tuesday near Oglala.

According to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, troopers pulled over a vehicle for a minor traffic infraction. The vehicle fled but authorities were able to get it stopped near BIA 2 and the 41 junction.

Authorities found drugs, money and one gun in the vehicle. All four people were charged with charges ranging from driving while intoxicated, eluding, manufacturing with the intent to distribute, simple possession, resisting lawful arrest and possession of a firearm.

Bond was set at $5,000 for one of people arrested.

