Four arrested after knife threat near Memorial Middle School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men and two women were arrested near Memorial Middle School Thursday afternoon.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, police responded to a threat involving a knife at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of South Campbell Trail, which is a block away from Memorial Middle School.

Clemens said a 28-year-old woman in the home allegedly owed money to Judah Wainscoat. Wainscoat, 28, and Levi Shanteau, 24, went into the home to get the money. When Wainscoat threatened the victim with a knife, she ran into the bathroom and called police. Shanteau brought a gun in the home but there were no threats with the gun.

When police arrived two women — Sarah Wicks, 20, and Lacey Dominiack, 28, — were in a car in the driveway. Police found a small amount of meth and arrested the women. Shanteau ended up walking outside the house and police arrested him, finding a gun in his waistband and some meth.

Police also arrested Wainscoat, who is facing two counts of aggravated assault. Shanteau is facing gun and drug charges.

There were two other men in the home with the victim. One felt threatened by the knife while the other man did not feel threatened.