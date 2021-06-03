Founder’s Day hygiene/trauma kit item drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every year, Nexstar Media group stations across the country celebrate Founder’s Day of Caring by volunteering in the community where it’s needed most.

This year, KELOLAND Media Group will be collecting donations to create Menstrual/Hygiene Kits and Child Trauma Kits for Children’s Inn, Women’s Day of Service and East River Legal Services.

We are asking for the public’s help to bring in donations. On Thursday, June 17, you can drop off donations to our station at 501 S. Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

See the list below for items you can donate: