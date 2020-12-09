Founder of Sioux Falls SculptureWalk prepares for retirement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The founder and executive director of the SculptureWalk is set to retire.

Jim Clark has placed more than 800 sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls since SculptureWalk made its debut in 2004. He plans to officially retire after helping his replacement with the 2021 installation. Clark created SculptureWalk, but says it’s been a team effort since day one.

“The artists, the sponsors, the donors, the volunteers, the board of directors, the city of Sioux Falls are all extremely important to the success of SculptureWalk. It’s a huge collaborative effort,” Clark said.

SculptureWalk will begin accepting applications for Clark’s replacement in January.