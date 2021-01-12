Foundation Park in Sioux Falls is filling up with new companies

With another new multi-million dollar facility planned for Foundation Park in Sioux Falls, the area is really beginning to take shape.



Last year Amazon announced it’s building a distribution center there.



Monday the city announced that CJ Foods USA is going to build a 700,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility.



But the city says this is just the beginning of something they’ve been planning for years.

Foundation Park is just that; a foundation for the city of Sioux Falls to attract large companies to move here.

“I think the state of South Dakota is pretty attractive in of itself, I think we have a good tax structure that works really well for a lot of companies, I think the quality of life we have here, I think the culture we have here, the work culture we have here people like to work,” Sioux Falls Development Foundation President and CEO Bob Mundt said.

Foundation Park has been five years in the making. Now with Amazon and CJ Foods committed to building on the 800-acre site, it’s beginning to take off with a total of six tenants so far.

CJ Foods is a world class Asian Food production facility.

“It’s a big deal to have a company say we are going to put $500 million dollars that would be a historic record-breaking building permit for us in Sioux Falls as well as bring 600 well-paying jobs, full-time jobs to our community in the midst of a pandemic,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

But does the Sioux Falls area have enough workers to fill those jobs?

“That’s the number one question we get asked when companies are looking at Sioux Falls, they love everything, they love the tax climate, they love the community they even love the weather most of the time, but the workforce is always the challenge,” TenHaken said.

Mundt thinks finding enough workers shouldn’t be a problem, because along with attracting new companies to move here, the city is also ramping up efforts to recruit workers.

“Companies typically, if they’re paying a good wage, if they are paying what they need to get the workers, they’re going to get that,” Mundt said. “It’s going to be a game-changer.”

Bob Mundt says there are other companies in the pipeline that have shown interest in moving here, but haven’t committed yet.