RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City authorities say drugs are suspected in the death of a man whose body was pulled from a creek on April 30.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 52-year-old James Stethem was found in Rapid Creek Saturday afternoon.

On April 11, Stethem was reported missing by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen on March 31.

An autopsy has been completed, but officials say they are waiting for toxicology results to determine the cause of death. No foul play is suspected.