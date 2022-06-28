SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 45th annual Ringneck Softball Tournament starts Friday in Sioux Falls, but one non-profit organization has its sights set on the city’s next big tournament.

East River Foster Parent Network is serving more families than ever before.

“Currently 129 families and over 300 kids that we have served, which is more than we served all of last year,” Clothing Closet President Holly Christensen said.

After losing its biggest fundraiser during the pandemic, the organization now has the opportunity to raise money during next week’s USA Softball Girls Fastpitch State Tournament in Sioux Falls. But, volunteers are needed and time is of the essence.

“Our deadline to find the volunteers is Wednesday, and we still need about 55 shifts filled,” Christensen said.

“It’s a great way for people to volunteers and it’s not a long period of time, it’s a few hours over a weekend,” Volunteer & Member at Large Jennifer Johnson said.

Volunteers will sell everything from tickets to t-shirts. The money raised will cover five months of rent at the organization’s clothing closet.

“Oh, it’s huge, it’s huge for us,” Johnson said. “It would mean a lot to us to be able to keep going and doing the important work that we do here at East River Foster Parent Network and the Clothing Closet, in particular,” Johnson added.

Money is essential, but the tournament also allows East River to share its message.

“The more we can get out there about what we do, the more we can connect with people in the community and the more opportunities there is to share about the need to help foster families and youth in our community,” Johnson said.

“And the more we get out there, the more families we can reach and serve,” Christensen said.

if you'd like to donate a few hours of your time during the tournament on July 8th, 9th, and 10th in Sioux Falls.