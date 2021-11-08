Forty people at scene of fatal business parking lot shooting, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened over the weekend in the parking lot of a Sioux Falls business.

At police briefing on Monday, Officer Sam Clemens said a 37-year-old man has died from his injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died. Clemens says an autopsy will take place on Monday to determine where the victim was shot.

A 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were also shot, but they are recovering.

Around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of South Minnesota Avenue for gunshots. Once on scene, police found around 40 people outside. Clemens says detectives believe there was some sort of disagreement between two groups of people before the shots were fired.

Clemens says the shooting was not random, and there is no threat to the public.

Police are looking for cellphone video, pictures or any information from witnesses who were there.

Investigators are still piecing together the information they do have.

If you have information that could help with the investigation, call police or Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007 or 877-367-7007. You can also download the free P3 Tips app to anonymously submit crime tips.