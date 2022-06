SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Fort Thompson man facing sexual abuse charges has pled not guilty.

Court documents say between July 1994 and June 1997, now 45-year-old Jeffery Pickner sexually abused two victims both under the age of 12.

He aslo accused of sexually abuse a third victim under the age of 16 between November 2015 and September 2016.

Pickner faces life in federal prison.

His trial date has not been set.