SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Fort Thompson man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number.

According to court documents, on May 28, 2021, Roland Hawk, Jr., 20, allegedly assaulted a victim with a pistol while the victim was sleeping. The indictment further alleges that the serial number on the pistol that was used in the attack have been removed.

Hawk has pleaded not guilty to the indictment on June 6.

If convicted, Hawk could face up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, along with 3 years of supervised release and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution can also be ordered.

This case is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is a plan made by the Department of Justice to reduce violent crimes. A spectrum of stakeholders work together to develop solutions to the most violent crimes in the community. The main focus is on enforcement of the most violent offenders with the help of local prevention and reentry programs.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs – Office of Justice Services, along with the Crow Creek Agency, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and the FBI are investigating the crime.

Hawk is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until his trial, which is scheduled to be on July 26.