RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)- A jury has convicted a Fort Thompson man of multiple sex crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that in March of this year, 34-year-old Loren Goodlow had sex with 2 girls between the ages of 12 and 16.

Officials say he enticed one of the girls last December and had sex with her between then and January of this year.

During the investigation, officials learned that in December 2021, Goodlow also enticed another girl and tried to get child pornography over Snapchat.

Goodlow faces from 15 to 30 years behind bars. A sentencing date has not been set.