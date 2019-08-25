Fort Thompson man charged with involuntary manslaughter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to United States Attorney Ron Parsons, a Fort Thompson man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for involuntary manslaughter.

Antoine Medicine Crow, Jr. appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on August 19 and pleaded not guilty.

According to the indictment, Medicine Crow killed a person by driving a “vehicle in a grossly negligent manner” on April 26, 2019.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Crow Creek Agency and South Dakota Highway Patrol are investigating.