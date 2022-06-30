SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) — A Fort Pierre woman is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Lisa Herren, also known as Lisa Miller, was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison, four years of supervised release and a $1,000 fine.

Court documents say that in September 2018, Herren conspired with others to distribute meth in Stanley County. Officials say over 50 grams of meth was distributed at the time.