Fort Pierre woman facing 10 years in prison for stealing federal money

A Fort Pierre woman admits to stealing thousands of dollars of federal money.

Pamela Duncan was an agent for the United Sioux Tribes of South Dakota Development Corporation. Thursday she signed a federal court document admitting she used the Corporation’s credit card to pay for $2,800 worth of gym memberships.

The document also says she used $1,500 worth of federal money to pay for a personal attorney, took two laptops from the corporation and owes $2,800 for payroll advances.

As part of an agreement, once Duncan enters a guilty plea, she faces up to 10 years in federal prison.