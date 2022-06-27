SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Fort Pierre man, was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison on conviction of sexual exploitation of a child.

James Cadwell, 40, had pleaded guilty on March 3 to recording a minor in his care engaging in sexually explicit conduct on Oct. 26, 2020, in Pierre. The recordings were shared by computer, according to the Department of Justice in South Dakota.

Cadwell was also sentenced to seven years of supervised release. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service after sentencing on June 21.