FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For the past week, Tyler and Stacey Green’s youngest son has been able to play baseball with his siblings. While that may not seem like a big deal to many people, Tyler says it is for 6-year-old Alex who was born with a rare genetic disorder.

Alex, courtesy DRG News

Green says through a South Dakota Department of Transportation coworker and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Alex received a SWITCH HITTER.

“It’s a little motorized piece that hooks onto his wheelchair that holds a baseball bat, and he uses a hand switch to make the bat swing,” said Green. “This all came about because his two bigger brothers play baseball — It just so happens I was talking to one of my coworkers in Mitchell by the name of Steve Rhoades, and he had designed this originally for his grandson.”

Courtesy DRG News

Green says he and Stacey knew it would be perfect for Alex when they watched a video of the SWITCH HITTER Rhoades sent them.

Green says having a crowd of cheering fans at the Stanley County Elementary School gymnasium when Alex received the wish (July 29, 2022) is something they will always treasure.

“They always say it takes a village to raise your children, and almost or just over 200 members of our village showed up to support Alex that day, and that was touching for us,” Green said. “We’re so proud of him, to see how far he’s come since he was in our home.”

Alex will be a kindergartner this fall at the Stanley County School.

Courtesy DRG News

Make-A-Wish partners making Alex’s gift possible include Adopt-A-Wish partner Ty Eschenbaum Foundation in memory of Autumn; Ability Tech LLC; Pizza Ranch; the Chesterman Company; the Pierre Trappers; the South Dakota Department of Transportation; the Stanley County School District; Governor Kristi Noem; photographer Tom Plooster and volunteer Laura Streich.