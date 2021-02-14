Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge featured on CBS Sunday Morning

VALENTINE, N.E. (KELO) — It’s only fitting that the area around Valentine, Nebraska be in the national spotlight on this Valentine’s Day.
KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard recently spent some time at the Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge – near Valentine. The video he shot turned out so well that CBS Sunday featured it in their weekly segment Do Nothing For Two Minutes.
This isn’t the first time Kjergaard was featured on CBS Sunday Morning. Recently his segment on Blue Mounds State Park was featured, as well as Lake Byron in December, and Spearfish Canyon in October.