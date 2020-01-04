Fort Dodge Police identify man found dead in domestic disturbance investigation

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) – Police in Fort Dodge are investigating a death after being called to a domestic disturbance Thursday night.

The Fort Dodge Police Department says officers were called to the 100 block of Ave. D about a female and male possibly involved in a physical assault.

When officers arrived, they met with a female who had left the residence but stayed in the area to talk to police. While speaking with the woman, other officers found 51-year-old Fort Dodge resident Dorrell S. Jackson on the lawn of 116 Avenue D. Medical treatment was started immediately, but Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they’ve determined Jackson was likely run over by a vehicle.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case and the circumstances surrounding Jackson’s death. No charges have been filed in connection with the case at this time.

The Iowa State Patrol, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fort Dodge Fire Department assisted the Fort Dodge Police Department at the scene.