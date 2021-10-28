Formerly named, Rushmore Mall, has some big changes in the works

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rushmore Mall in Rapid City is undergoing a big transformation after a new owner took over operations.

It’s a Rapid City staple that has been around for years. But as interests change and the population grows, the Rushmore Mall is modernizing and making the transition into Uptown Rapid.

“We are thinking outside the box for what we can do to make this a very viable, vital part of our community and to bring in everyone, every age, everybody, this is going to be the community gathering place,” Sandy Brockhouse, General Manager, said.

About 4 million people walk through this mall each year. General Manager Sandy Brockhouse says within 250 miles, it’s the only enclosed shopping mall.

“And the word mall, which has a bad connotation, is really associated with retail. But this property is only going to be part retail and part other,” Andy Weiner, President of RockStep Captial, said.

RockStep Capital from Houston, Texas, took ownership earlier this month. President Andy Weiner says over the next few years, a mix of different shops, restaurants, and organizations will set up shop.

“And we are already at work getting new deals, bringing in new tenants, new businesses, new concepts, entertainment concepts, just different uses,” Brockhouse said.

“In a market like Rapid City, everyone knows what downtown is so Uptown is the area where other kind of commercial activities take place and therefore Uptown Rapid was the right way to re brand the property,” Weiner said.

It will take four to six months to change all of the signage to “Uptown Rapid”. Construction on some of the projects will tentatively start in the Spring.