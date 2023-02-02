SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate.

Cady worked for the White River school district for four years.

She was the elementary principal, a special education teacher and the special education director.

Documents filed online say she engaged in fraud, by re-creating a missing document during a review with the state.

Officials say she also failed to protect confidential student information, by leaving documents in her car in plain sight.