Former West Fargo Teacher Gets 10 Years For Child Sex Crimes

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 08:03 AM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2018 08:03 AM CST

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A former West Fargo teacher has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for sex-related crimes involving male students.
    
Thirty-seven-year-old Shannon Moser, of Moorhead, Minnesota, was charged in June and resigned from Liberty Middle School. She pleaded guilty in August to six charges of sexual misconduct.
    
Authorities say Moser sexually assaulted boys and sent them nude photos and videos through social media.
    
She'll be on supervised probation for five years after her prison time and must register as a sexual offender.
 

