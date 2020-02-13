1  of  129
Former Washington High School teacher appeared in court Wednesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The former Washington High School teacher, accused of having a romantic relationship with a student, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Daylan Fargo is accused of sending a teenage boy inappropriate pictures and messages and having sexual contact with the student. Fargo was the choir and show choir instructor.

Authorities caught up with Fargo last week in Nebraska. He arrived in Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon.

Today, a Minnehaha County judge set his bond at $100,000. Fargo is scheduled to be back in court on February 27th.

