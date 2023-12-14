PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Former United States Marshal George Lee Tennyson has passed away, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

In 1956, Tennyson began his law enforcement career at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office where he eventually rose to the rank of Chief Deputy. He was appointed by the president in 1969 as United States Marshal for the District of South Dakota which he held until 1976.

Tennyson went on to work as an investigator in the private sector and later worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He retired at 89-years-old.

