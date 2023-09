HENRY, S.D. (KELO) — A former teacher in Henry, South Dakota, who admitted to having sexual contact with a student, will spend a year behind bars.

Shanna Ries

A judge sentenced 42-year-old Shanna Ries in Codington County on Wednesday.

Ries pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a child under 18.

The Henry School District said it was made aware that a teacher had “inappropriate activities” with a student in March. Ries resigned immediately.