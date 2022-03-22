SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The human suffering in Ukraine might feel like it’s happening far away, but the world is interconnected. There are many reminders of how closely linked people here in the United States can be with those experiencing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Vitaliy Novytskyy played for the Sioux Falls Stampede in the team’s 2016-2017 season. He’s a graduate of Harrisburg High School, but he’s originally from Ukraine, where he was born and raised. He still has some extended family in Ukraine. He shared details on a video call on Tuesday night about an uncle there.

“A couple of stories that I heard from him just basically saying that hey I’m out to get some water and standing in line and I see a dead body and nobody’s doing anything about it, it’s the reality now,” Novytskyy said.

Novytskyy wore number thirteen for the Sioux Falls Stampede. Novytskyy now lives in New York, but for him, Ukraine is his homeland.

“It’s a beautiful country, people are beautiful and to see the streets that I was walking six to eight months ago just completely destroyed and bombarded is heartbreaking,” Novytskyy said.

It’s not at all far away.

“It’s just so close to you, it’s your homeland, it’s like a piece of you, so I mean constantly watching it before bed, and even, I mean it’s crazy to say, but having dreams about war and like actually being in the war,” Novytskyy said.

His family thus far has stayed safe in Ukraine.

“As far as I know, as safe as they can be, I mean obviously living in the basements because of constant bombing and the sirens are going off constantly,” Novytskyy said.

Novytskyy has an online fundraiser which you can find here.