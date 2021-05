SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has lost a legendary high school basketball coach and former state senator. Chuck Welke Senior of Warner died Tuesday of a heart attack.

Welke started his coaching career in Harold and later coached in Warner where he won two state titles.

Welke won 443 games, which places him 17th in South Dakota with all-time victories. He was inducted into the South Dakota Coaches Hall of Fame in 2010. Chuck Welke Senior was 67.