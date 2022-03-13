SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge has sentenced a former South Dakota priest to five years in prison for sex crimes.

Marcin Garbacz pleaded guilty in September to one count of illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place.

He admitted to secretly shooting videos of a teenage boy in the shower in 2011 when he was assigned to a parish in Faith.

According to his statement, Garbacz brought a 17-year-old boy on a trip to Poland and they spent several nights in the same hotel rooms.

He admitted to shooting 5 videos on his phone and then transferring them to his computer.

Under the plea deal, four other charges were dropped, including possession of child pornography.

Garbacz is already serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from South Dakota parishes.