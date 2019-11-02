Former South Dakota lawmaker Gene Abdallah dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long-time South Dakota public servant Gene Abdallah has died at age 83.

Abdallah was a legislator, superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, retired U.S. Marshal and much more.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says in a Tweet, “he was a force to be reckoned with and a lifelong supporter of our state’s law enforcement”.

Gene was a South Dakota institution. He was a force to be reckoned with and a lifelong supporter of our state’s law enforcement. We served together in the State Legislature… he was a friend. He will be missed. https://t.co/CwgYVNqwXz — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) November 2, 2019

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office shared this photo of the former sheriff on their Twitter page:

We are saddened to learn of the death of legendary lawman Gene Abdallah, a former Minnehaha County Deputy Sheriff, Superintendent of the SD Highway Patrol, and United States Marshal. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/6atWID2Pz7 — Minnehaha Sheriff (@MinnehahaCounty) November 2, 2019

Stay with KELOLAND Weekend News for details.