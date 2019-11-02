Former South Dakota lawmaker Gene Abdallah dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long-time South Dakota public servant Gene Abdallah has died at age 83.
Abdallah was a legislator, superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, retired U.S. Marshal and much more.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says in a Tweet, “he was a force to be reckoned with and a lifelong supporter of our state’s law enforcement”.
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office shared this photo of the former sheriff on their Twitter page:
