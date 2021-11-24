Former South Dakota lawmaker announces run for governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Former Republican state lawmaker Lora Hubbel says she plans to run for South Dakota governor as an independent.

It would be Hubbel’s third try at landing the job. She ran for the Republican nomination in 2014 and lost to then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard. She was unsuccessful in her efforts to get on the 2018 ballot as a Constitutional Party candidate.

There are reports saying Hubbel has purchased advertising announcing her candidacy.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem said earlier this month that she would be seeking a second term. The statement said she has raised $10 million since she was elected and has more than $6.5 million in cash on hand.

Hubbel isn’t the only candidate planning to challenge Gov. Noem. Republican lawmaker Steven Haugaard has filed organizational paperwork for his campaign with the South Dakota Secretary of State.

Haugaard has won election four times to the state House of Representatives. The Sioux Falls lawyer served the 2019-2020 term as House speaker.

He successfully pressed for a special legislative session last year as Noem received and disbursed federal COVID-19 aid.