SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sisseton Police Officer has filed a civil lawsuit that alleges the city of Sisseton, several named members of the police department and the Roberts County States Attorney violated her civil and statutory rights.

Former officer Samantha LaCoe alleges that she was denied due process in addressing any issues with her employment, according to a news release and copy of the complaint from Doody Law in Sisseton.

KELOLAND News could not reach the lawyer representing the city or Sisseton Mayor Terry Jaspers, who is one of several officials named in the lawsuit, for comment on the lawsuit. The city’s finance director Amber Kemnitz said in general, it is city policy not to comment on pending litigation. Kemnitz is not named in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit complaint, police did not provide her proper training and she was forced from her position through a civil conspiracy.

The civil lawsuit complaint was filed on July 5.