SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former Sioux Falls Stampede player Mack Motzko has died of injuries sustained in a car crash.

Jess Myers of the Rink Live reports that the crash happened Saturday night in Orono, MN. Motzko was 20 years old.

Motzko appeared in 14 games for the Stampede in the 2020-2021 season.

The Stampede family is deeply saddened to learn the passing of former player Mack Motzko, son of former head coach Bob Motzko. The entire organization sends our deepest sympathies. Our thoughts & prayers go out to the Motzko family during a very difficult time. https://t.co/4FFld0npF2 — Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) July 25, 2021

Motzko is the son of Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko. Bob Motzko coached the Sioux Falls Stampede from 1999-2001.