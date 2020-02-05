Former Sioux Falls school teacher accused of sexual contact

A former Washington High School teacher is behind bars accused of having inappropriate contact with one of his students.

27-year-old Daylan Fargo was the choir and show choir instructor at the school when he allegedly formed a relationship with a 14-year-old boy.

We want to warn you that some of the information in the courts papers are disturbing.

Dayloa Fargo is facing three felony charges Tuesday night for allegedly having sexual contact with a child under 16.

Last week, Sioux Falls police received information Fargo had been romantically involved with the teenager at school, and an arrest warrant was issued.

“That warrant was turned over to the Sheriff’s office and they were able to locate Mr. Fargo in Hall County, Nebraska and he was arrested last night,” Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police say the relationship started when the victim was just 14 years old at Washington High School.

“It involved texting and sending pictures, the adult sent it to the juvenile and the juvenile sent it to the adult ,” Clemens said

But those messages police say were just the beginning of a relationship that went on for two years.

According to court papers obtained by KELOLAND News, Fargo and the boy, became good friends and would text each other frequently.

Fargo even gave the teen a tablet to take home; telling him he ‘would want’ the tablet.

Court papers say when the boy turned on the tablet he saw videos of Fargo masturbating along with other nude pictures.

The victim told police he deleted the images, but kept the device.

The court documents go on to say, as time passed, Fargo expressed his desire to have sex with the boy.

During his police interview, Fargo stated he was in a loving relationship with the boy and admitted to sending nude photos to him and receiving photos back.

Fargo told authorities their relationship was ‘consensual love’ and quote ‘they let their emotions get control of them.’

Fargo told police they stopped sending images to each other in March of 2018. When asked why he stopped he said “We knew this day would come and I think we both regretted it.”

Fargo is still in the Hall County jail in Nebraska. He’s being held on $100,000 cash bond, until he can be extradited back to South Dakota.