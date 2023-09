SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls dance instructor is in jail accused of soliciting a minor for sex.

Kevin Thongvanh

Court documents say 30-year-old Kevin Thongvanh contacted a teenage girl who took dance lessons with him through Champion Legacy on Snapchat.

The documents say he requested explicit photos from her and sent explicit photos of himself.

He faces 10 counts of solicitation of a minor.

