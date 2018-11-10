Former SD Speaker Of The House Roger Hunt Has Passed Away

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Former SD Speaker Of The House Roger Hun - Former South Dakota Speaker of the House Roger Hunt has passed away at the age of 80.

Hunt served in the State House of Representatives from 1991-2000, 2005-12, and 2015-16. He served as Speaker of the House in 1999-2000. Hunt was also a candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. House of Representatives in 2002.

Governor Dennis Daugaard issued the following statement on the death of Hunt:

"Roger Hunt was a gentleman and a true public servant," said the Governor. "From his time in the United States Navy to his service in the State Legislature, he always put his country and our state first, and he always stood firmly on his convictions. Linda and I extend our sympathies to Sharon and the entire Hunt family."

Governor Daugaard will order flags at the State Capitol to fly at half-staff on the day of Hunt's funeral, which has yet to be determined.

