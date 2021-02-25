Former SD lawmaker Ted Klaudt claims the state is violating his constitutional rights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former South Dakota lawmaker, serving prison time for raping his foster daughters, claims the state is violating his constitutional rights.
Ted Klaudt says South Dakota’s Supreme Court has barred him from filing further motions and petitions in his case. KELOLAND News looked into this and since his 2007 trial, Klaudt has filed more than 20 lawsuits and appeals in federal court.
Those cases have been directed toward the state, the prison warden and the former attorney general.
In the original case, Klaudt was convicted for performing physical examinations on the girls, claiming he was going to help them sell their reproductive eggs. In Klaudt’s latest filing, he claims the exams were “voluntary” and he was working with a licensed clinic.
Klaudt is serving a 54 year sentence.