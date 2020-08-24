Former SD attorney indicted for fraud and money laundering

A Vale, South Dakota woman has been indicted for fraud and money laundering.

48-year-old Rena M. Hymans is facing 30 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of money laundering, and one count of bank fraud.

Hymans has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Patterson is prosecuting the case.

According to the office of Ron Parsons, the U.S. attorney for South Dakota, her criminal indictment alleges that between June 2017 and January 2020 Hymans, in her capacity as a South Dakota licensed attorney, devised a scheme to fraudulently obtain money by transferring it from a client trust account, where she was holding it for the benefit of a client.

She allegedly then steered the money to her own business and personal accounts and used the money for her personal benefit.

The statement notes:

The maximum penalty on each count of wire fraud is 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

The maximum penalty on each count of money laundering is 20 years in federal prison and/or a $500,000 fine, or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction, whichever is greater, 3 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

The maximum penalty for bank fraud is 30 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 5 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Restitution may also be ordered, the statement said.

The South Dakota Supreme Court took away her license in February without any statement.