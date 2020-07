SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former South Dakota Attorney General Mark Meierhenry has passed away.

According to his obituary, the 75-year-old Sioux Falls native died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home following a lengthy illness.

Meierhenry served as Attorney General of South Dakota from 1979 to 1987.

A public visitation with the family will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 4th at Miller Funeral Home, Southside Chapel.