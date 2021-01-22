Former Sanford surgeon settles federal lawsuit

Dr. Wilson Asfora | File photo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly five years after filling a lawsuit against a former Sanford Surgeon – two whistleblowers have reached a second settlement — This time with Doctor William Asfora himself. 

The case dates back to 2016. 

That’s when Dr. Dustin Bechtold and Dr. Bryan Wellman filed the suit claiming Asfora was illegally profiting from a kick back scheme. 

He was using devices during surgeries that he’d designed and distributed himself. In the lawsuit, the doctors claimed those devices may not have been necessary for some patients. 

In 2019 Bechtold and Wellman settled with Sanford and  received $3.4 million each. Sanford has also settled with the federal government. 

Since then, the lawsuit against Asfora has continued to move forward.  

There was a settlement Conference yesterday. According to a court filing, they settled their claims. 

No other details have been released. 

