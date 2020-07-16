Former Rapid City Rush office manager pleads guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman has pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of tax evasion.

42-year-old Jennifer Durham admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her employer. Durham handled the money for the “Rush” hockey team for more than a decade.

During that time, court papers say she admits to taking team money to pay off her own credit cards and bills. She also added money directly into her personal bank accounts.

Court papers say the thefts totaled almost $700,000. Durham has signed a federal plea agreement.

As part of the plea agreement, Durham agreed to pay restitution to RCPH totaling $700,000 and to pay the IRS $186,277.

Durham was released pending sentencing, to be scheduled at a later date.