RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The former priest convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Rapid City Catholic Diocese will remain in federal prison.

Marcin Garbacz stole offering money from three western South Dakota congregations where he worked between 2012 and 2018.

Garbacz appealed his conviction, and Wednesday he got a response from the U.S. Appeals Court.

Documents filed Wednesday say the judges reversed his convictions on three counts of wire fraud, but they upheld his convictions on dozens of other counts.

The Appeals court also upheld his sentence and he will still need to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Garbacz is also serving time for secretly taking pictures of a teenager in the shower during a church trip.