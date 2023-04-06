RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Jerry Munson, the city’s 54th mayor, died today at his home in Rapid City.
Munson, 67, served his term as mayor from 2001-2003 and on the city council from 1999-2001, where he was also president during his tenure. Munson guided the residents of the Rapid City community through the extremely hard days, weeks and months following the 9-11 terrorist attacks on our country.
Munson volunteered at the West River Retired Senior Volunteer Program for the last six years of his life.
The cause of death was not available.